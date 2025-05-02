Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates - Soweto derby a must-win for Buccaneers

Can Arsenal come from behind vs. PSG in the UCL? (0:57)

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will go head-to-head in the first of two Soweto derbies within the space of a week on Saturday, as they face off in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium.

In a sense, there is not quite as much at stake as there will be when they go head-to-head a week later at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Nedbank Cup final, but Saturday's game is crucial for the Buccaneers.

Pirates are fighting with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premiership title and currently sit 12 points behind with two games in hand. Given that Sundowns only have five more league games to play this season and Pirates seven, every point on offer is crucial.

Pirates recently crashed out of the CAF Champions League semi-finals with a 3-2 defeat to Pyramids FC. Therefore, the only remaining trophy outgoing head coach José Riveiro can claim that he has yet to already win with Pirates is the Premiership.

The Buccaneers have won the last two Nedbank Cup titles. Pirates' 1-0 league loss to Sekhukhune on Wednesday made it even more vital that they do not slip up again.

A 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants on Saturday left Chiefs sitting ninth in the league. Nasreddine Nabi's side therefore have more than pride to play for, too, as they will be desperate to avoid missing out on MTN8 qualification for a second straight season.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, May, 3 at 1:00 PM CAT (11:00 AM GMT, 7:00 AM ET)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

The Soweto Derby is one of the world's most popular fixtures, in terms of viewership, because players leave it all on the pitch in an always-physical battle. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Team news:

Pirates coach José Riveiro has another headache in defence with captain Nkosinathi Sibisi having picked up a red card and a suspension against Sekhukhune in midweek.

Thabiso Sesane is inching closer to recovery from a long-term injury layoff for Orlando Pirates, but it is unlikely he will be rushed back for the derby.

Pirates have also been without Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Lebitso and Thabiso Monyane at the back after they were re-injured a month ago when attempting to prepare to return from long-term layoffs.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa has also been out injured, with Monnapule Saleng yet to make his return after a reported contract dispute with the club.

Of the entire Pirates contingent that has been absent, the one most likely to return soon is Saleng, who played for Bafana Bafana in a African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in March. However, it would still be a surprise if Pirates risk him in the Soweto derby.

For Chiefs, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi will return from the one-match suspension they each served in the match against Marumo Gallants. Rushwin Dortley is an injury doubt in defence.

Expected lineups:

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Bradley Cross | CB Edmilson Dove | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Dillan Solomons

CM Thabo Cele | CM Yusuf Maart

LW Makabi Lilepo | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Pule Mmodi

ST Wandile Duba

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Tapelo Xoki | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Stats:

Orlando Pirates have won the last four Soweto derbies in all competitions.

The last five fixtures between these sides have been decided by a margin of a single goal.

Orlando Pirates are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last six Premiership games.