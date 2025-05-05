Open Extended Reactions

Zambia's Barbra Banda finished April second in the NWSL Golden Boot race, after another productive month for defending champions Orlando Pride.

Meanwhile, Malawi's Temwa Chawinga did not have her best month in front of goal for Kansas City Current, but played her part creatively.

Outside the NWSL (which airs on ESPN's channels in Africa, FYI), Nigeria's Jennifer Echegini was in hot form for Paris Saint-Germain, while Banyana Banyana beat Malawi in back-to-back friendlies with Linda Motlhalo among those on the scoresheet.

1. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

Banda scored two crucial goals for the Pride in April, netting the only one in the 1-0 win over Seattle Reign and then an equaliser that helped secure a 3-2 comeback victory over Angel City.

Her goal against Seattle Reign came as a result of a Summer Yates assist as Banda was in the right position to tap home from close range when the ball was squared.

Against Angel City, the Pride found themselves 2-0 down after 71 minutes when Marta pulled a goal back. Five minutes later, an inch-perfect header from Banda levelled the scores. Mary Vignola's own goal in stoppage time then handed the Pride the win.

The defending champions sit level on points, wins, losses, goals scored and goals conceded at the top of the table with Kansas City Current.

2. Jennifer Echegini, Paris Saint-Germain

Versatile attacking midfielder Echegini has been immense for PSG in April, matching Banda's output in terms of goals. She scored in the 6-0 drubbing of Stade de Reims and the 2-2 draw with Le Havre as PSG wrapped up second place in the Première Ligue regular season.

Ultimately, this counts for little as the league's format has changed to include a four-team playoff tournament. PSG will face third-placed Paris FC in the semi-finals on May 11.

Regardless, Echegini has hit top form at a vital point in the season and her teammates will be hoping that can continue in the playoffs, giving them a better chance of bringing home the title.

3. Jermaine Seoposenwe, Monterrey

Seoposenwe scored in a 3-1 win over Queretaro and a 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil's Clausura.

The stoppage time equaliser in the quarter-final second leg against UANL was particularly important as she sent Monterrey through to the semi-finals at Thembi Kgatlana's Tigres' expense. The teams drew 2-2 on aggregate but Monterrey advanced on account of their higher seeding.

Monterrey will face Pachuca in the semi-finals across two legs on May 2 and May 5.

4. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

Nigeria striker Monday scored her first goal in the NWSL in April and it was some way to open her account as she netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over defending champions Orlando Pride.

Although they only had 40% of the possession and two shots on target all game to the Pride's nine, the Spirit won thanks to Monday's tenacious pressing. She closed down Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, winning the ball and tapping in to give her side the lead in the 63rd minute. From there, they saw out the win.

5. Edna Imade, Granada

April saw Imade score her 14th goal of the Liga F season as she bagged the winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over Deportivo de La Coruña.

Imade scored in the 75th minute after Ornella Vignola had equalised three minutes earlier. She finished April as she had started it - second in the Golden Boot race. Granada are still clinging onto faint hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

6. Racheal Kundananji, Bay FC

Kundananji scored Bay's goal in a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign at PayPal Park. After they had almost fallen behind moments earlier, Bay hit Seattle on the counter and Caroline Conti played Kundananji in behind.

The Zambia forward did the rest as she drilled home off the post with her left foot. It was her first goal of the 2025 NWSL season for Bay, who sit eighth in the table after allowing seventh-placed Reign back into the game.

7. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

Chawinga won the Golden Boot in a record-breaking NWSL season in 2024. In March, she looked set to repeat that, but April was quieter in front of goal.

Nevertheless, Chawinga played an important creative role as she combined with Haley Hopkins for a one-two, leading to Hopkins scoring against her former team.

Chawinga remains joint-fourth in the race for the NWSL Golden Boot this season, with the Current sitting joint-top of the table.

8. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Paris FC

Amid reports of a pre-contract agreement with Everton, Nnadozie had an eventful April. She was named in the Arkema Première Division Team of the Season, played in the 2-2 draw with title rivals Lyon and then shut Fleury out until she was taken off injured in the 79th minute of a 4-0 win.

Nnadozie's injury, sustained from a challenge from Inès Konan which drew a yellow card, could be consequential for Nigeria with the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco two months away.

At this point, there are few more valuable assets anywhere on the pitch than the 24-year-old shot stopper.

9. Anam Imo, Piteå

Nigeria's Imo scored a late equaliser for Piteå in their Damallsvenskan clash with Djurgården. In the 86th minute, she profited off Sharon Sampson's assist to head home at the near post and level the scores at 3-3.

This was how the game ended as Imo scored her first goal of the season. Piteå ended April fifth in the league with two wins, two draws and a defeat.

10. Toni Payne, Everton

Nigeria playmaker Payne picked up an assist for Everton in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. She set up Katja Snoeijs to put her side 2-1 up, but they allowed Brighton to clinch a comeback win.

It was the Everton attacking midfielder's fourth assist of the season. Everton sit eighth in the FA Women's Super League with two matches left in the season.