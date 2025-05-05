The Trump administration's 2026 fiscal budget request to Congress eliminates major federal funding for traumatic brain injury research and education, posing a potentially serious blow to addressing head injuries in sports, particularly at the high school and youth levels.

The White House's proposed budget, released Friday, includes eliminating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention umbrella agency responsible for TBI research, including the $8.25 million marked for brain injury research and public education about the dangers of concussions. The CDC is facing $3.59 billion in budget cuts.

Although the president proposes the federal budget, it is up to Congress to approve a final budget bill, so the TBI program could be restored or moved to a different agency. The White House did not respond to an ESPN request for comment.

The budget proposal comes after the CDC on April 1 placed all five staffers devoted to administering the government's main traumatic brain injury program on paid administrative leave, CDC employees told ESPN.

The budget cuts would "roll back decades of progress," said Dr. Owen Perlman, a brain injury specialist and board member of the Brain Injury Association of America.

Among the items targeted is Heads Up, a concussion-prevention program for youth and high school coaches, athletic trainers and other sports officials. Forty-five states participate in the program to varying degrees, a CDC official said, asking not to be identified.

Staffers interviewed by ESPN declined to speak on the record, citing fears of administration retribution. Paid administrative leave means the workers are still government employees.

"We're really worried about the hundreds of thousands of coaches who have to take this training," the CDC official said. "This is really built in, and we've lost the whole team" behind the program.

Some Heads Up training is part of coaches' and other sports officials' state compliance requirements. The CDC official said hundreds of email queries are arriving every week asking how to comply as the federal program shuts down. The Heads Up website says more than 10 million people have participated in its online training programs.

Congress first approved TBI research funding in 1996. Legislation to keep the program going expired at the end of 2024, and a House bill to renew it has yet to advance out of committee.

In a 2018 CDC survey, 12% of adult respondents reported experiencing a head injury in the previous 12 months, including but not limited to sports-related activities. A follow-up study was being prepared when the staffers were placed on leave. The research data was part of a program to measure TBI prevalence and boost prevention, care and recovery efforts.

The Heads Up website remained active Monday but offered no clues regarding the program's endangered status.

"In the last month, I don't think the public has felt an impact," a laid-off CDC employee said. "But when those websites, trainings and materials get pulled down or when they can't be updated, I think that's when the public will feel it."

In the proposed White House budget, the National Institutes of Health would retain an institute devoted to overall brain research, although the name would slightly change. The institute focuses on medical issues such as stroke and migraines, and it's unclear whether TBI programs would be absorbed into it.

Hospitals and universities conducting TBI research funded by the CDC are bracing for potential funding cutbacks.

"We might not [get] the next year of renewal or the next wave of funding. And that's sad and scary and impactful for all kinds of people, including myself in this project," said Christine Baugh, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado's School of Medicine who is studying how parents decide whether to let their children play contact sports and whether brain-injury awareness campaigns influence their decisions.

On April 23, the National Academy of Sciences received orders to cancel work on two TBI workshops, one of which analyzed the risks of repeated head impacts on children. Both workshops had already been held. One of the workshop organizers, Dr. Fred Rivara, a pediatrics professor at the University of Washington, told ESPN that the cancellation affected funding for publishing the information, and he called the potential cuts "tragic."

"That's a perfect example of how this change in, or devastation of, funding at the CDC is impacting people," Rivara said. "They want to know, for sports: What about these repetitive impacts? Are they bad for kids? It's a perfect example of the impact of this."

Traumatic brain injuries have lifelong repercussions on a person's physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral health, Perlman said.

Even though some states fund TBI-treatment programs independently of the federal government, concerns are growing about a domino effect if Congress fails to renew funding.

"For many people with concussions or certainly moderate or severe brain injuries, there's no endpoint," Perlman said. "It's a lifetime problem, and there needs to be lifetime funding for it."