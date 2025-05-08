Shetty vs Srikanth in Taipei Open Ro16; Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali in chess action: Indian Sports LIVE, May 8

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 8, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa are among a strong field at the Superbet Chess Classic that continues in Romania.
Chess: R Vaishali is also in action at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, Austria - which will decide if Koneru Humpy (who isn't participating) qualifies for the Candidates or not.
Archery: India's compound and recurve archers are in action at the Archery World Cup Stage II.
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth faces Ayush Shetty in the Round of 16 men's singles clash, along with Unnati Hooda and Tharun Mannepalli in singles action at the Taipei Open Super 300.
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Indian men's, women's compound archery teams entered the World Cup Stage 2 finals.
Football: Hrithik Tiwari, Nikhil Prabhu, Suhail Bhat were the new faces as Manolo Marquez named probables for India's training camp.
Football: Naorem Roshan Singh signed a new four-year deal with Bengaluru FC.
Badminton: Ayush Shetty stunned the third seed, while Kidambi Srikanth, Unnati Hooda and Tharun Mannepalli joined him in the Ro16 of the BWF Taipei Open.
Shooting: Maheshwari, Abhay failed to make the skeet final of Nicosia World Cup
Chess: D Gukesh played out a draw against R Praggnanandhaa in Round 1 of the Superbet Chess Classic in Romania.
Chess: R Vaishali made it two wins from two at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Austria, defeating Lela Javakhishvili.