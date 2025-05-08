The miracle of Francesco Acerbi: UCL Moment of the Week

Open Extended Reactions

Francesco Acerbi wasn't supposed to be there.

92:40, read the clock. Internazionale 2 - 3 Barcelona, the score. It'd been a wild, wild evening in the San Siro to cap what had been a wild, wild tie. With the score 3-3 from the first leg, Inter took a 2-0 lead in the second, Barca made it 2-2, then 3-2 with a late, late Raphinha goal.

That should have been that - but Inter weren't in their second UEFA Champions League semifinal in three years by accident. They kept at it, and that's when, just as the clock ticked over into the 40th second of the 92nd minute of the game, the tireless Denzel Dumfries battled and bullied his way into space down the Barca left and smashed in a delightful ball to the middle of the box, where - right where the best centre-forwards find themselves -- stood the gangly figure of 37-year-old centre-back Francesco Acerbi.

Francesco Acerbi REALLY wasn't supposed to be there.

Forget that high up the pitch. What was he even doing on the San Siro pitch? Playing a Champions League semifinal at age 37?

You see, fifteen years ago, he had been playing in the lower leagues of Italy, and that should have been that -- the general rule being that if you don't make it by the early-twenties, chances of finding yourself at a top club are bleak to non-existent. But he didn't give in.

When, aged 24, he did get his big break, it was soon followed by something that almost broke him. He had just signed for his first 'big' club in AC Milan (after a season in Serie A with Chievo) when his father died. That hit him hard. "After my father died, when I was playing for Milan, I hit rock bottom," he told La Repubblica years later in an incredibly open interview. "It was as if I'd forgotten how to play, or why I was playing. I started drinking, and believe me, I'd drink anything."

A year later, while on loan at Sassuolo he was diagnosed with testicular cancer: a few months after the tumour was operated on, the disease returned, and he had to undergo chemotherapy. That ought to have been that too for most people -- battling cancer twice in the space of a few months -- but Francesco Acerbi isn't most people.

Francesco Acerbi scores his team's third goal against Barcelona. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

"It's a terrible paradox, but the cancer saved me," he told La Repubblica. "I think having that illness improved me as a person, cancelling out remorse and regret. I became an observer of my surroundings. I eliminated the superfluous, the negative, but also the illusions. I stopped dreaming big and started to focus on simple targets."

It's a remarkable statement that, one coming from a man who'd hit rock bottom and decided to claw his way back up.

Oh, did he work his way up. Soon, Lazio and Simone Inzaghi came calling. After excelling in Rome, Inzaghi got him on loan to Internazionale, where at 35, he won the league and played a Champions League final (where you might remember him pocketing a certain Erling Haaland). Two years later, here he was, taking on Barcelona, leading the Inter defensive line, finding himself in the Barca box 93 minutes into the second leg.

Nobody tells Francesco Acerbi where to be

"I didn't tell him to play up top," said Inzaghi with a laugh post-match, saying that it had been the big centre-back's intuition that kept him up there. You can certainly understand why Inzaghi hadn't asked him to do a Harry Maguire, a la Ruben Amorin: Acerbi is no goal-scorer. For Inter, in 79 appearances before this he'd scored twice. In 625 appearances for club and country he'd scored just 32 times. He'd never scored in European club competition. It simply wasn't what he did.

But Acerbi's always seen things through. When visiting a children's hospital in Rome with the Italian national team in 2019, Acerbi had stayed behind even as the squad left for the team hotel. When told the bus was leaving, he told the hospital press officer: "I don't care; they can go. I'll take a taxi. But until I finish the tour, I'm not leaving."

In Milan, at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Acerbi had taken it upon himself to see this one through: his was not a defence that concedes six goals in two matches to anyone, but considering that they had, that he had, he was going to do something about it. What if he was not a goalscorer? His was a career made of attempting to do the impossible, what was one more try?

He stayed forward even as everyone else dropped back, and as the ball came in from Dumfries, he made the perfect run: stealing a yard off the pacier, younger, (much) fresher Ronald Araujo; holding him off with impossible ease; smashing it into the top corner - with his weaker foot -- as if he'd done it a million times before.

2-3 had become 3-3 (6-6 on aggregate) and in extra time, aided by the wonder-saves of Yann Sommer and backs-to-the-wall Acerbi-marshalled defending, Inter would win it 4-3 (7-6), one of the great European Cup ties of all time coming to a stunning end.

And so, for getting them to extra time, for redefining what is possible when everyone thinks you are down and out (including yourself), for being an all-out footballing hero, Francesco Acerbi takes our UCL Moment of the Week.