Barcelona's Hansiball scripts Clasico and league glory: Moment of the Weekend

Play 1, 41': Raphinha misses from six yards as Lamine Yamal floats in a gorgeous trivela right onto his head.

Play 2, 42': Thibault Courtois pumps it long, Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong compete for it. Vinicius Jr picks it up, chips it behind the super-high line to Jude Bellingham, who squares it to Kylian Mbappe... and falls down. Penalty. Or not -- Bellingham is flagged for offside by VAR.

Play 3, 44': Play resumes after the lengthy VAR check. Wojciech Szczesny kicks it long, Ferran Torres loses out to a combination of Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. Arda Guler gets it and under pressure from Raphinha recycles it back to Lucas Vazquez. His touch is poor... and that's all it takes. Raphinha, who has circled onto his new target at full pelt, is on him like an ambush predator. Stealing the ball, he holds off Vazquez and lays it off to Ferran, who draws both Vazquez and Raul Ascencio to him and rolls it right back. First-time, Raphinha sweeps it past Courtois from the edge of the six-yard box.

If ever you needed a continuous sequence, a phase in a match, one long moment of three plays and four minutes, to describe what Hansi Flick's football -- Hansiball™ if you will -- looks like: this would be it.

In isolation, it's wild. Take it in context, and it's Hansiball™ wild.

You see, not only was it a Clasico, where the stakes always go beyond the mere boundaries of a football pitch, this was the season's fourth Clasico and arguably the most important. Barcelona headed into this game four points ahead of Real Madrid in the league and needed at least a draw to keep their great rivals off.

As if that wasn't enough, they'd started the game poorly: Madrid taking the lead inside five minutes and doubling it inside 15. Both had come from Mbappe, and hanging on the shoulder of that almost-at-the-halfline defensive high line, he had looked primed to score more. Then Eric Garcia got one back, and Yamal did Yamal things to equalise. The Barca high press had made it three when Pedri played in Raphinha.

At this point in this absolutely wild encounter, you'd have thought it reasonable for Barcelona to slow down a little. They had just pulled off a remarkable comeback inside 35 minutes, and they had done it just four days after they all played out 120 of the most physically, emotionally draining football we've seen in ages (against Inter Milan, in their Champions League semifinal second leg). It would have been reasonable, understandable, smarter even, to just keep ball and conserve energy.

Except Hansiball™ doesn't do any of that. 3-2 up, keep going for more. 3-2 up, keep playing the highest of high lines against arguably the most dangerous two players in the world to play a high line against, two players who'd already ripped the high line apart twice. 3-2 up, press, press, press like everything in the world depends on it.

That is the essence of it. How Raphinha scored is down to the individual connection between him and stand-in centre forward Ferran Torres, their unselfishness and ability to play in tight spaces, but what put Raphinha in a position to do all that was his, and the team's, utter and complete belief in their coach and his philosophy. It's a worldview completely antagonistic to what the most successful managers have preached in modern football: whether it's Jose Mourinho's low block or Pep Guardiola's passing carousel, the focus has always been on control, on minimizing risk, on conserving energy. Hansi Flick simply doesn't care.

Ahead of the first Clasico, Flick had told the club's website, "We have our ideas. Our philosophy is to press high and make it hard for the opponent to play out. Being close, very close together. Too much space between the lines doesn't work for us. Real Madrid have very quick players, but I have full confidence in my team." He has stuck to every word said then, for the whole season, against everyone.

He made a Simone Inzaghi team get into a chaotic 7-6 (the kind of scoreline Inzaghi doesn't even see in his nightmares). He has got Barcelona to score 167 goals in 57 games. He has got them averaging 17.4 shots at goal a game. Having won this Sunday's Clasico 4-3, He is the first manager, on either side, ever, to have a Clasico record that reads: 4-0-0. None of this is normal, but nothing about Hansiball™ is normal. It's chaos, it's wild, it's shaky, it's... pure fun.

For reminding us of just how much fun it is, Raphinha and Ferran Torres and Hansi Flick and that entire Barca team take our moment of the weekend.