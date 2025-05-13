Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali in action in Grand Chess Tour, Women's Grand Prix: Indian Sports Live, May 13

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 13, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Both the Women's Grand Prix and Superbet Classic continue, with R Vaishali in action in the former, and D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa in the latter.
Badminton: The BWF Thailand Open Super 500 qualifiers feature a whole host of Indians - including Kidambi Srikanth.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris won trap mixed team bronze at the Shotgun World Cup.
Hockey: India named a 24-member Women's Team for European leg for FIH Pro League 2024-25.
Squash: India's campaign ended in the second round at the World Championships.
Tennis: Bopanna-Pavlasek advanced, Bhambri-Galloway pair exited from the Rome Masters.
Cricket: IPL set to restart from 17th May, Final on June 3.
Para-badminton: India won 19 medals at Fazza Para Badminton International.
Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla and Etro scripted a new personal best score in Germany.