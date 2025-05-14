Treesa-Gayatri return to BWF Tour in Thailand, Gukesh, Pragg in Grand Chess Tour: Indian Sports LIVE, May 14

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 14, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Both the Women's Grand Prix and Superbet Classic continue, with R Vaishali in action in the former, and D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa in the latter.
Badminton: The BWF Thailand Open Super 500 first round features a whole host of Indians - including Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's comeback from injury.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa remained in the joint lead of the Superbet Chess Classic in Romania.
Chess: R Vaishali lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix Austria.
Tennis: Bopanna-Pavlasek lost in the second round of the Rome Masters.
Badminton: Tharun beats Srikanth, qualifies for Thailand Open main draw.
Hockey: Junior women's hockey team to compete in four-nation tournament in Argentina.