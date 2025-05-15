Treesa-Gayatri, Aakarshi, Unnati, Malvika in second round of BWF Thailand Open: Indian Sports LIVE, May 15

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from May 15, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: Both the Women's Grand Prix and Superbet Classic continue, with R Vaishali in action in the former, and D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa in the latter.

Badminton: The BWF Thailand Open Super 500 second round presents tough challenges for Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod in the women's singles.

What happened yesterday?