Kaizer Chiefs ended their 10-year trophy drought by beating Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in last Saturday's Nedbank Cup final, but they will have to come back down to earth for a fight against Sekhukhune United in the race for MTN8 qualification.

Chiefs missed out on the 2024 MTN8 Cup after their worst ever league finish - 10th place - in last season's Betway Premiership. This season, they are ninth - trailing eight-placed Chippa United on points difference.

Saturday's visit to Sekhukhune will be crucial for the hosts too. Babina Noko are looking to fend off Stellenbosch FC in the race for third place, which would mean CAF Confederation Cup football.

Stellenbosch will finish their season against struggling sides SuperSport United and Cape Town City. Sekhukhune will face Golden Arrows in their final game of the season, so the clash against Chiefs is their biggest hurdle as they look to hold onto their one-point lead over Steve Barker's side.

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back and current Sekhukhune vice-captain Daniel Cardoso will be reunited with his old club as he looks to play a role in leading his new side closer to a remarkable achievement.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, May 17 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 9 AM ET)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi must forget their Nedbank Cup win and focus on qualifying for the MTN8 Cup. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Team news:

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Inácio Miguel is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. So, too, is Sekhukhune striker Chibuike Ohizu, who scored a vital equaliser for Eric Tinkler's side in their 1-1 draw with Magesi.

Expected lineups:

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Trésor Yamba | RB Mokete Mogaila

CM Thabang Monare | CM Siphesihle Mkhize | CM Linda Mntambo

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Andy Boyeli | RW Tshepo Mokoane

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Edmilson Dove | CB Rushwin Dortley | CB Zitha Kwinika | RB Dillan Solomons

CM Yusuf Maart | CM Thabo Cele

LW Pule Mmodi | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Makabi Lilepo

ST Wandile Duba

Stats:

Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last seven Betway Premiership fixtures, dating back to a 1-0 win over Magesi on March 4.

Daniel Cardoso has won two, drawn two and lost four of his eight Premiership matches against Kaizer Chiefs.

Eric Tinkler has only lost twice to Kaizer Chiefs in 18 Premiership matches against them throughout his coaching career.

Sekhukhune United have never finished in the top three of the Betway Premiership and currently sit third with two games to go.

These teams have met each other seven times before in the Premiership, with Chiefs winning four, Sekhukhune winning two, and one draw.