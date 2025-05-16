Neeraj Chopra opens season in Doha; Praggnanandhaa in contention to win Superbet Chess Classic: Indian Sports LIVE, May 16

Open Extended Reactions

May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from May 16, 2025.

What's on today?

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra opens a new season at the Doha Diamond League. Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh will also be in action this evening.

Chess: The last round of the Superbet Classic takes place this evening, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa in action, and the latter having a chance to win the tournament.

What happened yesterday?