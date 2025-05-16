Neeraj Chopra opens season in Doha; Praggnanandhaa in contention to win Superbet Chess Classic: Indian Sports LIVE, May 16

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 16, 2025.
What's on today?
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra opens a new season at the Doha Diamond League. Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh will also be in action this evening.
Chess: The last round of the Superbet Classic takes place this evening, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa in action, and the latter having a chance to win the tournament.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa went into the sole lead of the Superbet Chess Classic in Romania with a win over Wesley So. D Gukesh beat Levon Aronian
Chess: R Vaishali drew with Anna Muzychuk in the final round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix Austria, to finish fourth overall.
Badminton: All the Indians in contention lost in the second round of the BWF Thailand Open.