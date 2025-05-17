Kyle Buchanan tips in the empty-netter to secure Game 1 of the NLL Finals for the Bandits. (0:47)

The Buffalo Bandits' quest for a third straight NLL championship is underway against the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2025 Finals.

Here's what you need to know about the series, including highlights from Game 1, and the schedule of games ahead:

No. 1 Buffalo Bandits vs. No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush

Game 1: Bandits 12, Rush 10

KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

Heading into the start of the series, both the Bandits and forward Dhane Smith were on the verge of history; the Bandits were seeking to become three-peat champions for the first time in franchise history (and just the second NLL team to accomplish the feat), while Smith needed three points to set a new record for playoff points in NLL history.

So far, so good.

Smith led all Bandits scorers with three goals and five assists -- rocketing past his coach, John Tavares, into first on the all-time playoff points list -- en route to Buffalo taking Game 1 with a 12-10 victory.

The two teams ping-ponged the lead in the first half, and entered the midway point tied at six. An incredible nine goals were scored in the third quarter -- including two for Saskatchewan's Zach Manns and all three of Smith's tallies -- and Buffalo led 11-10 entering the final frame.

Then, the goalies took over -- the two teams would not muster any additional goals until an empty-net tally by Kyle Buchanan to seal the Bandits' Game 1 win.

Game 2: Sunday, May 18 | 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

SaskTel Centre | Saskatoon, SK

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 | 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY