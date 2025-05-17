Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda walked away unharmed after his car flipped over when it crashed into the barrier at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a huge accident during qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after his Red Bull rolled on impact with the barriers at the Villeneuve Chicane.

Tsunoda was on his first flying lap in qualifying when he took too much kerb on the first apex of the chicane and lost the rear of the car at roughly 120 mph.

There was little opportunity to slow the car as he spun through the gravel, resulting in a huge impact with the barriers that catapulted the Red Bull into the air before it landed the right way up in the gravel.

Tsunoda walked away from the incident unaided but will make a mandatory visit to the medical centre due to the size of the impact.

The session was delayed to allow for repairs to the barriers as well as a light panel used to display flag colours to the drivers.

As he failed to set a time in qualifying, Tsunoda will start Sunday's grand prix from the back of the grid.

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull from junior team Racing Bulls at the Japanese Grand Prix this year, replacing Liam Lawson who was dropped after just two races with the team.

The Japanese driver has scored nine points in four races since becoming Max Verstappen's teammate.