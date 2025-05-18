Indians in action at Table Tennis World Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, May 18

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 18, 2025.
What's on today?
Indians will be in action across singles and doubles events at the Table Tennis World Championships in Doha.
What happened yesterday?
Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula's defeat was the only blip as India taste plenty of success on Worlds opening day
Athletics: Animesh Kujur excelled in both the 100m and 200m sprints at the Indian Grand Prix 2