After a long eight months out with injury, Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune is gradually making her way back into form but told ESPN that she is still a little way shy of being at full throttle.

US Women's National Team midfielder Bethune tore her meniscus while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at MLB team Washington Nationals' game in late August last year, and only returned to action in late April.

"I do feel like I am about ninety percent," last season's NWSL Rookie of the Year told ESPN.

"I had a hip slash quad situation. I feel like that gave me a little more time to get stronger for my knee and just make sure I am overall hundred percent so I feel about ninety, ninety five percent at this time."

After nearly a year out, during which time she watched her team hit Championship heights last season and then start this season with some home struggles, it is understandable that the youngster is just happy to be back and focus on what is in front of her.

The 24-year-old added: "I am just excited to be back out there. Eight months is a long time. So I am just excited and staying prepared for every time I have the chance to go out there.

"It's not my first go around with injuries, so that is kind of a benefit for me. It's happened before so I kind of know how the process is going to go. I know I can get through it, just focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel."

Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune picked up a season-ending injury in August 2024, while throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals. It ruled her out of soccer for eight months. Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In just seventeen games last season, Bethune proved herself one of the most outstanding rookies in NWSL history before suffering a season-ending injury. She notched five goals and weighed in with ten assists, to tie the league's single season assists record held by Tobin Heath from 2016.

Those numbers - and her performances - saw her named the NWSL's Rookie of the Month four times before being named the Rookie of the Year. She was also named to the league's Best XI of the Month three times, and capped the season by being named the NWSL's inaugural Midfielder of the Year.

But that injury meant she was absent as the Spirit made a push to the NWSL Championship, where they lost to Orlando Pride.

It was not until March that Bethune was taken off the SEI list but she had to wait until late April to open her season, subbing in for newcomer Gift Monday to get a 10-minute run in the 0-3 home loss to Gotham FC on a rain-swept night at Audi Field.

Despite Bethune's return, Washington's abysmal home form has continued, with consecutive losses to Gotham FC followed by a nail-biting 3-4 loss to Angel City the very next game.

One major factor behind that home slump may have been their brutal injury crisis. The Spirit began the season with a league-high thirteen players sidelined, including Bethune and star forward Trinity Rodman, amongst others.

So far, along with Bethune, they've also welcomed back Rodman, who made a brief return early in the season but is currently excused, but their treatment room remains crowded.

If this is less than full power, Croix Bethune is going to be a menace to NWSL opponents when at full fitness again. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

As it stands, 10 players are still out of action, including defensive anchor Casey Krueger, midfield engine Andi Sullivan on maternity leave, and dynamic forward Ouleye Sarr out for the season with a back injury.

The absences have forced rotations and possibly disrupted chemistry, particularly in high-pressure home matches.

As such, assistant coach Adrian Gonzalez is pleased to see Bethune back: "It is so positive that Croix is getting minutes. She's training good, she's getting more confident and that's positive.

"We are working to bring players from injuries and now we can have more options. Croix needs to keep working because it's been awhile out of the team and we don't like to have the same starting eleven every week.

"So players need to be aware they need to be able to help the team in different positions. We are going to continue changing the shape, changing the formation according to what we feel or what we see during the training sessions. All of them need to be ready."

With Bethune back in the starting XI, the team again came close to losing in the last home game against the Utah Royals, but did come back to tie 3-3 and will hope that this is a sign of improvements to follow when they return for their next home game on June 8.