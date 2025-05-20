Open Extended Reactions

KIGALI, Rwanda -- NBA Africa's commitment to build 1000 courts on the continent over the next decade continued in Rwanda on Monday, with NBA legend Luol Deng in attendance, as they unveiled a court in Nyamata.

The NBA's African operation, in partnership with nonprofit Opportunity International, opened the court at Highland School, with a second court opening scheduled for Tuesday, May 27 at the Loiswell Academy in Nairobi, Kenya.

In October last year, NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum had announced the 1000-court project, saying: "We look forward to working together to create safe spaces where Kenyan and Rwandan youth can play the game and participate in programs that help develop the next generation of coaches and mentors."

On Monday, local children were given access to a court fully equipped with new basketball hoops and changing room facilities, with a view to provide safe spaces for boys and girls from the local communities to learn and play the game.

Children were coached on the new court at Highland School in Nyamata after the venue was unveiled, while 50 coaches attended workshops hosted by NBA Africa. NBA Africa

"The launch of this beautiful new court in Kigali reflects our commitment to making basketball more accessible to Rwandan boys and girls," said NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Opportunity International to use basketball to positively impact youth and communities in Rwanda, Kenya, and across East Africa."

The event was also attended by South Sudan's hoops pioneer, and BAL ambassador, Deng and BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall. They were joined by Opportunity International's executive VP Randy Kurtz, representing the nonprofit that focuses on education and building sustainable careers for people around the world.

The ceremony was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 80 boys and girls ages 16 and under from the local community. In addition, more than 50 local coaches took part in a coaching clinic on the new court earlier this week.

NBA Africa have committed to building 1000 basketball courts across Africa over the next decade, including 100 in Kenya alone. NBA Africa

"Opportunity International and NBA Africa share in the dream of a rising Africa," said Opportunity International CEO Atul Tandon. "This collaboration will equip young people with more than just athletic skill - it will foster confidence, teamwork, and the hope of a brighter future.

"As we continue our mission to ensure more children are attending better schools, these new courts pave the way for better learning outcomes, more opportunities for Africa's youth and stronger communities."

In a statement, NBA Africa said they had reached more than 350,000 youth across the continent through youth development programming last year alone.

The Basketball Africa League continues in Kigali this week, as the Nile Conference will determine the final teams to progress to the BAL Playoffs in Pretoria, South Africa in June.