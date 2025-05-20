Open Extended Reactions

The second annual Fanatics Fest will debut "Fanatics Games," a Pros vs. Joes-style competition between 50 athletes, celebrities and influencers and 50 fans -- who will submit video submissions through their app -- for roughly $2 million in prizes.

Eight sports-themed skills competitions will measure quarterback skills, basketball shooting (around the world), soccer goal-scoring, baseball pitching accuracy, a washer-dryer hockey shooting challenge, a WWE Superstar entrance, a UFC striking challenge and a closest-to-the-pin golf challenge.

The athletes confirmed to participate include Tom Brady, Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, Micah Parsons, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Draymond Green, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Alex Rodriguez, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Jordan Chiles and KSI. Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan from WWE have agreed to appear. The celebrity/content creator list includes Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Druski and IShowSpeed.

Each entrant will compete in all competitions to earn points; the top six will earn points toward a leaderboard.

First place is $1 million, second place is a Ferrari 812 GTS, while third is a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor LeBron James rookie card, numbered to 50 and graded a 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services -- the exact copy that sold for $196,555 with Goldin Auctions in early March.

If a fan doesn't finish in the top three, the highest-scoring fan will receive $100,000.

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 will be held at New York City's Javits Center from June 20-22.