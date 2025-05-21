Sathish stuns world no. 7 Chou Tien Chen at Malaysia Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, May 21

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from May 21, 2025.

What's on today?

Table tennis : Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale, the only remaining Indians, will play their women's doubles round-of-16 match at the Table Tennis World Championships in Doha.

Badminton : PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy will headline a strong Indian contingent at the BWF Malaysia Masters Super 500.

Chess : Top Indians stars Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi will be in action at the Champions Chess Tour.

Tennis : Sumit Nagal will play his second-round match in the French Open qualifiers.

Shooting: Young Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

What happened yesterday?