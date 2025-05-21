Open Extended Reactions

The Nigeria Football Federation have praised Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for his reaction to Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi's abdominal injury, which required emergency surgery.

The 27-year-old forward required emergency surgery after colliding with the goal frame during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a Premier League match on May 11.

Following the incident, Awoniyi, who came on as a second half substitute, was allowed to play on after receiving treatment on the pitch at the City Ground, with medical staff believing his injury was not as serious as it eventually turned out.

But he was subsequently unable to continue and Forest were unable to replace him as they had already used their final substitute window. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis reacted strongly to the situation, storming onto the field to remonstrate with the coach after Awoniyi was left to continue.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi expressed appreciation for the club's immediate response once they realised the severity, writing to Forest: "We must praise the swift action of Nottingham Forest's leadership in managing this injury, particularly the deep concern shown by the club's CEO who was present on the pitch and involved afterward."

Sanusi added: "As he recovers from surgery, we pray that all processes will go smoothly to put him back to excellent physical and mental health to return to doing what he knows best.

"We would have so much wanted to speak to him directly and feel him, but we are aware he is in no condition for that presently. We trust that you will somehow deliver our message of deep empathy to his friends, team mates and loved ones."

Players gather around Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi after he collided with the goalpost against Leicester on May 11. He was allowed to continue playing, but later needed emergency abdominal surgery. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

The Nigeria international, a 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from his surgery by helping to restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

The second part of his surgery was completed last Wednesday and the forward released a statement over the weekend: "This season has been one of the most difficult of my career but through it all, I have felt the love. With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.

"To my team-mates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say. I'm with you all the way and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love."

In his absence Forest won 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday and team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated with a shirt bearing the Nigerian forward's name after scoring in the decisive victory.

The team also warmed up in T-shirts with a message that read "we are all with you Taiwo" in front and Awoniyi's name and number on the back.

Awoniyi is no stranger to on pitch medical emergency. Five years ago, while playing for Mainz against Augsburg, the forward collapsed 17 minutes into the game after an aerial duel with Felix Uduokhai and was unconscious for minutes, before he was taken to the University Hospital in Mainz to be treated for concussion.