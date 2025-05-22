Prannoy, Srikanth, Ayush, Sathish in second round action at Malaysia Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, May 22

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 22, 2025.
What's on today?
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy headline the Indian contingent in the men's singles second round at the BWF Malaysia Masters Super 500.
Chess: Top Indians stars Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi will be in action at the Champions Chess Tour.
Shooting: Young Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran all beat higher-ranked players in the first round of the Malaysia Masters.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal lost in the French Open qualifiers, meaning he will not make it to the men's singles main draw at the grand slam.
Table Tennis: Yashasvini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale lost in the women's doubles third round at the World Table Tennis Championships, as India's challenge came to an end.
Shooting: Kanak won a gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.