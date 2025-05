ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL playoffs, MLB, schedule

Brian Windhorst and J. B. Bickerstaff detail how Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves fell to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference final. (2:03)

[NB: All times listed are AEST]

Thursday, May 22

NBA playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, Eastern Conference Finals (Game 1), 10:00am

NHL playoffs: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars, Western Conference Final (Game 1), 10:00am

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers, 12:30pm

Friday, May 23

NBA playoffs: OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Western Conference Finals (Game 2), 10:30am

NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final (Game 2), 10:00am

Saturday, May 24

NBA playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks, Eastern Conference Finals (Game 2), 10:00am

NHL playoffs: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars, Western Conference Final (Game 2), 10:00am

Sunday, May 25

NBA playoffs: OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Western Conference Finals (Game 3), 10:30am

NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final (Game 3), 10:00am

Monday, May 26

NHL playoffs: Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers, Western Conference Final (Game 3), 5:00am

NBA playoffs: New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference Finals (Game 3), 10:00am

MLB: LA Dodgers vs. New York Mets, 9:00am