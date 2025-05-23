Neeraj Chopra in action in Poland; Srikanth in Malaysia Masters quarters: Indian Sports LIVE, May 23

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from May 23, 2025.

What's on today?

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra will be in action at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial tournament in Chorzow, Poland

Badminton : Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will play in the quarterfinals of the the BWF Malaysia Masters Super 500.

Shooting: Young Indian shooters will be in action at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl.

What happened yesterday?