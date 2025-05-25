Open Extended Reactions

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Nile Conference hosts Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) became the eighth and final team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs in Pretoria (June 6-14) after a 77-74 win over Kenya's Nairobi City Thunder (NCT), whose slim hopes were extinguished.

Earlier on Sunday, Made By Ball (MBB) suffered a 102-73 defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli -- which had confirmed the South African side's exit and FUS Rabat's progression as the seventh team to qualify for Pretoria. Only one more spot was up for grabs.

A 34-point win for NCT would have led to a three-way tie for second place in the Nile Conference with NCT progressing based on their head-to-head record against APR and MBB. However, anything less than a 33-point win for NCT would have led to APR progressing.

NCT's chances of playoff qualification were thus already only slightly above zero ahead of tip-off. Coach Bradley Ibs opted for a starting lineup consisting only of local players -- including Garang Diing, who represents South Sudan but grew up in Eldoret, Kenya.

They represented their country with pride, going 19-17 ahead by the end of the first quarter and then following up with a 7-0 run at the start of the second. Albert Odero was the star of the show and by half-time, he had already scored 23 points to put NCT 45-35 ahead.

Aliou Diarra -- whose Nile Conference campaign has been disrupted by injury -- was back to his best in the third quarter as he looked to inspire a fightback. However, Odero had support from Diing and William Davis II as NCT reasserted dominance every time APR appeared to be coming close. By the end of the third quarter, NCT led 61-55.

Aliou Diarra finished as the top scorer for APR against NCT. Getty

The fourth quarter began with a Diarra dunk to get the crowd behind the home team, but Diing responded at the other end with a three-pointer.

The back-and-forth continued but APR's momentum was difficult to contain -- especially with Youssou Ndoye's physical presence. The arena erupted a little past midway through the fourth quarter as a driving layup from Axel Mpoyo drew the scores level, with Ndoye getting the steal which led to the break.

NCT pulled ahead slightly but APR fought back once again and with the scores level at 74-74, Obadiah Noel slowed the game down and then sank a three. The officiating team awarded NCT one last chance to tie the game with 3.9 seconds left, but Uchenna Iroegbu's effort to send the game to overtime bounced off the rim.

Odero finished as the top scorer for either side with 29 points, while Diarra scored 22 to finish as APR's top scorer.

First up for APR after they touch down in South Africa will be a clash with Angola's Petro de Luanda with the fifth seed in the knockout rounds at stake.

BAL table: teams qualified for playoffs

Libya - Al Ahli Tripoli 6-0 (+106 PD) Egypt - Al Ittihad Alexandria 6-0 (+98 PD) Tunisia - US Monastir 4-2 (+34 PD) Nigeria - Rivers Hoopers 4-2 (+18 PD) Angola - Petro de Luanda 3-3 (+31 PD) Rwanda - APR 3-3 (+22 PD) Cape Verde - Kriol Star 3-3 (-45 PD) Morocco - FUS Rabat 2-4 (-19 PD)

Games:

1st - 2nd seed: Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad 3rd - 4th seed: US Monastir vs Rivers Hoopers 5th - 6th seed: Petro de Luanda vs APR 7th - 8th seed: Kriol Star vs FUS Rabat