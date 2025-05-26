Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Southeastern Conference schools were awarded eight of the 16 regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday, tying the record it set in 2023.

The rest of the 64-team field and first-round matchups will be announced Monday by the Division I Baseball Committee.

The SEC will have Arkansas (43-13), Auburn (38-18), Georgia (42-15), LSU (43-14), Mississippi (40-19), Tennessee (43-16), Texas (42-12) and Vanderbilt (42-16) playing at home to start the national tournament.

Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams are hosts: Clemson (44-16), Florida State (38-14) and North Carolina (42-12).

First-year Big Ten schools Oregon (42-14) and UCLA (42-16) are hosts, as are Sun Belt Conference schools Coastal Carolina (48-11) and Southern Mississippi (44-14) and independent Oregon State (41-12-1).

Each regional will include four teams playing in a double-elimination format. Regionals will start Friday and Saturday and run through June 2, with the winners meeting in best-of-three super regionals the following week. Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced June 3.

Florida State is hosting a regional for the 37th time, the most by any school. FSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon State and Tennessee each hosted in 2024, and Arkansas and Clemson are both hosting for a third straight year.

There are 29 conferences that will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 35 at-large selections. The College World Series will begin June 13 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.