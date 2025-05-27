Jollof Derby - What is it, and why is Nigeria vs Ghana so popular?

Julien Laurens explains why Cristiano Ronaldo could join a club on a short-term deal to play at the FIFA Club World Cup. (2:17)

Who could Cristiano Ronaldo join to play at the Club World Cup? (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria and Ghana share a deep-rooted history, with a rivalry that includes economy, culture, music, and food. Ah yes, food. Does Banku and fish Trump Afang soup and pounded yam?

This multi-faceted rivalry, has of course, spilled into the sporting arena, especially football, leading to the most popular of them all, the Jollof Derby.

What is the Jollof Derby?

One of the hallmarks of the Nigeria-Ghana sibling rivalry is the Jollof Wars, which is the heated debate about which country makes the best version of the famous spicy rice dish.

So the Jollof Derby comes from that long-standing non-football rivalry. Jollof rice is a tasty, savoury rice dish with origins in Senegal, and the name has been transferred to any meeting between the national teams (in any sport) of both countries.

Nigeria's Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars are two of Africa's foremost football giants. Between them they have won seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, won FIFA cadet World Cups at under 17 and under 20 levels, Olympic medals and individual awards.

Both countries share near similar cultural identities, especially being the two major English-speaking countries in West Africa.

All of these - and more - combine to make Africa's fiercest, yet generally friendly, football rivalry: the Jollof Derby.

Nigeria vs Ghana is always a tough battle, as seen here in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

History of the Jollof Derby

The teams first met in October 1950, when Ghana, then known as the Gold Coast, ran away with a 1-0 victory in a friendly match against Nigeria's Red Devils.

The very next year, the Red Devils took their pound of flesh, handing the Black Stars a 5-0 defeat in the Jalco Cup. It remains Ghana's worst ever defeat to an African opponent.

They played seven more friendly games after that for a total of five Ghana wins, Nigeria three, and one draw. It was in that time that Ghana handed Nigeria what remains as their heaviest defeat to date, a 7-0 shellacking.

But their first of competitive meeting was in a 1960 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Again Ghana emerged victorious, with a 5-2 win.

Extra spice was added to the rivalry when Ghana introduced the Aliens Compliance order of 1969, which forced many Nigerian residents in Ghana to head back home. In 1983, Nigeria did something similar, forcing Ghanaians in Nigeria to also relocate, leading to the 'Ghana Must Go' policy.

Despite all of these escalations and tensions, relations between both countries remain essentially friendly, and the rivalry is spurred more by banter than hostility.

Nowhere was this banter more prominent than in the early to late 2000's when two of the biggest online sports communities, GhanaWeb and CyberEagles, went at each other in the build up to, during, and after games.

Head to head record

Ghana hold the undisputed edge in the head to head count. Of the 58 total meetings between the sides, they have won 25 to Nigeria's 12 with the other 19 drawn. THAT SAID! Nigeria have won four of the last five clashes, with the other a draw.

Ghana have traditionally had the upper hand in Jollof Derby clashes, winning twice as often as Nigeria do. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Notable clashes

Apart from the two record results between both sides, there have been a number of games that have stood out over the years in this rivalry.

1974 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Despite the fact that Nigeria had beaten Ghana in a group game at the 1973 All Africa Games the month before the game, Ghana captain Malik Jabir was quoted on arrival in Nigeria saying that Ghana will always win against Nigeria.

That sparked anger among Nigerian supporters and the Ghana team bus was blocked by Nigeria fans at the entrance to the stadium on matchday, demanding Jabir disembark to answer for his statement until they were rescued by security.

A very tight game saw Nigeria go in front twice, but Ghana came back to tie it 2-2 before securing a late winner. The game was abandoned after the goal and the Ghana players were held hostage on the pitch.

Military Governor of Lagos State Mobolaji Johnson was forced to intervene, sending a detachment of armed security to escort the team out of the pitch, while Nigeria president Yakubu Gowon sent an armoured vehicle to take them to the airport before their were flown out on a private plane to Accra.

1992 AFCON semifinal

Both sides came into the game with some legendary players, including Stephen Keshi, Anthony Baffoe and Abedi Pele. Such was the quality of the personnel on offer that this was one of the most anticipated games of Senegal '92, and was described as the 'Final before the Final'.

Mutiu Adepoju gave Nigeria and early lead, and the Green Eagles looked like they were taking their break into the lead. But with seconds to half time, Ghana won a corner kick.

Abedi Pele pulled away from his marker towards the corner flag and directed a low, diving header backwards to stun the Nigerians with an equalizer.

Ghana went on to score another goal to win 2-1 and progress to the final.

Prince Opoku scored the winner for Ghana against Nigeria at AFCON 1992 in the semifinals. Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Not only did the Super Eagles win this game to qualify for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, they also ended Ghana's 17-year unbeaten streak against Nigeria.

Victor Agali opened the scoring and Tijani Babangida added a brace as Nigeria claimed a 3-0 win in Port Harcourt.

After the game, players from both teams were feted by then Rivers State governor Peter Odili at the State House, and also given cash gifts.

2006 AFCON

Drawn in the same group for the AFCON, Ghana came in seeking to make a run for their fifth title.

It was the group's opening game and most of the pre-tournament headlines were filled with banter and boasting by both sides. The most eye-catching was Nigeria defender Taye Taiwo boldly declaring that he will score one of his trademark thunderbolt freekicks against the Black Stars.

His words proved prophetic. The then-Olympique Marseille man released a cannon on 85 minutes for the line goal that secured Nigeria's victory and set them on their way to the three wins that helped them win the group. Ghana ended up winning just one game and were eliminated on goals difference.

The 2007 Brentford friendly

This game will live in infamy for the Super Eagles, who went in with a 15-year unbeaten streak against the Black Stars. Even better, the Super Eagles looked highly favoured to win the game.

But a series of behind the scenes chaos and Nigerian players seemingly not taking the game seriously, led to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat.

Laryea Kingston, Sulley Muntari, Junior Agogo and Enyimba forward Joetex Frimpong all scored for Ghana while Taye Taiwo got Nigeria's only goal.

GhanaWeb invaded and trolled CyberEagles and to this day, the Ghanaians have never let the Nigerians forget that defeat.

Michael Essien of Ghana holds off John Obi Mikel of Nigeria in the friendly in Brentford in 2007. Julian Finney/Getty Images

2008 AFCON

Ranked as one of the best matches in Nations Cup history, this was one for the ages. Within seconds of kickoff, passions were flaring, between Obinna Nwaneri and Sulley Muntari.

Yakubu Ayegbeni shot Nigeria into the lead in the first half, to quieten the home crowd in Accra. The lead did not last long, as Michael Essien pulled level just before half time.

Ghana were reduced to 10 men when defender John Mensah was sent off in the second half, but Nigerian celebrations were short lived as Junior Agogo stole in on the near side to grab the winner late in the game.

1993 FIFA Under 17 World Cup

Kanu Nwankwo and Wilson Oruma spearheaded the Golden Eaglets to a famous win over the Black Meteors in the Final of the 1993 FIFA Under 17 World Cup.

Honourable mention: 2010 World Cup

Ghana were the only African team to reach the business end of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they faced Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

With the home fans and the rest of Africa adopting them and rechristening them BaGhana BaGhana, a nod to Bafana Bafana, Nigerian fans were the only ones who did not share in that excitement.

When Luis Suárez handled that famous goal-bound shot and Asamoah Gyan had a chance to take Ghana into the semifinals, Nigerians were the only ones not celebrating. At least, not until Gyan's PK came rocketing back off the crossbar!

Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in the quarterfinals was a moment of schadenfreude (joy in someone elses's misery) for Nigeria fans. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Prominent players over the years

Peter Anieke - Scored in the 5-0 win in 1951, but missed the 7-0 loss while protesting non-payment before the game and was suspended by the Nigeria authorities.

Rashidi Yekini - Was involved in a number of games against Ghana but never quite had the same deadly effect.

Mutiu Adepoju - The 'headmaster' opened the scoring in 1992.

Taye Taiwo - Scored twice against Ghana, one at AFCON and the other at Brentford.

Austin Okocha - Orchestrated that 2006 win over Ghana and was involved in the 2002 win.

Nwankwo Kanu - Set up Victor Agali for the goal in that 2002 win.

Tijani Babangida - Scored twice in the 2002 win that took Nigeria to the World Cup.

C. K. Gyamfi - Scored a hattrick in the 7-0 win in 1955.

Baba Yara - Scored twice in the same game.

Abedi Pele - His backward diving header from a near impossible angle cancelled out Mutiu Adepoju's opener for Nigeria, before Prince Polley's winner condemned Nigeria to defeat.

Anthony Baffoe - Was a rock at the back in many of those encounters, especially that 1992 game in Senegal.

Emmanuel Oseni Kuffour - Played goal during the 2002 World Cup qualifying fixture after the goalie was sent off and Ghana had no substitute keeper.

Michael Essien - Did not score but picked Nigeria apart in Brentford.

Junior Agogo - Scored at Brentford, and scored again at the 2008 Afcon quarterfinals for 10-man Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan - Scored the winner for Ghana in the 2010 AFCON semifinal.

Notable quotes:

Anthony Baffoe, former Black Stars captain: "Throughout my career playing for the Black Stars, the one thing I am always proud of saying is that I never lost to Nigeria."

Joseph Yobo, former Super Eagles captain: "Playing against Ghana is always a tough game, even if they bring only homebased players like they did when we played them in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. But we always believe that no matter what happens, we can beat them."