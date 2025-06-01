PKL auction continues, latest from Norway Chess: Indian Sports LIVE, June 1

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 1, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: The Norway Chess tournament featuring D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Vaishali, and Koneru Humpy.
Kabaddi: The Pro Kabaddi League resumes for Day 2.
Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: India end Asian Athletics Championships with 24 medals
Table tennis: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Patriots in UTT opener
Tennis: Balaji and Reyes-Varela exit French Open in second round
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag go down to familiar foes Soh-Chia in familiar pattern at Singapore
PKL: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Devank Dalal among top buys on day 1 auction.