ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL Finals, MLB, schedule

[NB: All times listed are AEST]
Thursday, June 5
Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 1), 10:00am
Friday, June 6
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 1), 10:30am
Saturday, June 7
Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 2), 10:00am
Monday, June 9
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 2), 10:00am
Tuesday, June 10
Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers (Game 3), 10:00am
Best of the rest:
There'll be plenty more to sink your teeth into over the next week, with WNBA and MLB action continuing, and a star-studded lineup set to take the Octagon for UFC 316.