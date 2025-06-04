        <
          ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL Finals, MLB, schedule

          play
          Stephen A.: Tyrese Haliburton is key to Pacers-Thunder series (2:03)

          Stephen A. Smith details why Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will be key to the Pacers' success in the NBA Finals vs. the Thunder. (2:03)

          • ESPN staffJun 4, 2025, 12:30 AM

          ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand is here!

          Here's our guide to the pick of ESPN action that you can watch on Disney+ this week

          [NB: All times listed are AEST]

          Thursday, June 5

          Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 1), 10:00am

          Friday, June 6

          NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 1), 10:30am

          Saturday, June 7

          Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 2), 10:00am

          Monday, June 9

          NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 2), 10:00am

          Tuesday, June 10

          Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers (Game 3), 10:00am

          Best of the rest:

          There'll be plenty more to sink your teeth into over the next week, with WNBA and MLB action continuing, and a star-studded lineup set to take the Octagon for UFC 316.