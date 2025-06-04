ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL Finals, MLB, schedule

Stephen A. Smith details why Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will be key to the Pacers' success in the NBA Finals vs. the Thunder. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand is here!

SIGN UP FOR ESPN ON DISNEY+ HERE!

Here's our guide to the pick of ESPN action that you can watch on Disney+ this week

Turn it on!

[NB: All times listed are AEST]

Thursday, June 5

Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 1), 10:00am

Friday, June 6

NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 1), 10:30am

Saturday, June 7

Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 2), 10:00am

Monday, June 9

NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 2), 10:00am

Tuesday, June 10

Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers (Game 3), 10:00am

Best of the rest:

There'll be plenty more to sink your teeth into over the next week, with WNBA and MLB action continuing, and a star-studded lineup set to take the Octagon for UFC 316.