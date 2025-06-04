Open Extended Reactions

The Nigerian government has launched an investigation after 22 athletes and officials from northern Kano State lost their lives in an road accident on Saturday, on their way back home from the National Sports Festival.

Among the fatalities were athletes, coaches, officials, medical staff and a journalist when a bus carrying the team veered off the road and overturned around the town of Dakatsalle, approximately 50km from Kano, on Saturday.

Nine others were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Kura General Hospital in Kano, while one person did not sustain an injury.

The National Sports Festival, which held its 22nd edition this year, is considered the nation's mini-Olympics and is a key event in Nigeria's sporting calendar, aimed at promoting unity, youth engagement and national development through sports.

Shehu Dikko, the chairman of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), said in a statement: "We are heartbroken by this tragedy.

"These were promising athletes and dedicated officials who had just served their state and country with pride. Their loss is immeasurable."

The NSC also said a formal investigation into the crash is under way and pledged continued support for the families of the victims.

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau added in a statement: "The Nigeria Football Federation and the entire Nigeria football family are in a period of mourning over the demise of these athletes in such tragic circumstances.

"We mourn deeply with the Kano State Government and all the good and great people of Kano State, on this sad incident.

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, loved ones and associates. We pray that the Almighty Allah will grant them eternal rest, and also comfort those they have left behind, as well as the Kano State Government and the people of Kano State in general."

The Kano State government declared a day of mourning throughout the state on Monday and has donated one million naira (about $600) and some foodstuff to the families of each of the victims.

"The government gave each of the families 1m naira and gave them foodstuffs," said Ibrahim Umar, acting director of the Kano State Sports Commission.

Umar also pushed back on accusations of poor travel arrangements and the condition of the buses that the athletes were travelling in, saying the vehicles were in good condition and all the athletes were covered by insurance provided by the commission.

Despite a spate of auto accidents over the years for Nigeria's sports teams, long distance road travel remains the only option for athletes owing to expensive air travel and poor funding of sports.

Over the last three years, airfares have shot up over 500 percent from around N30 000 to over N150 000, making it virtually impossible for teams to travel by air unless on special occasions like Cup finals.

In the wake of the latest accident, Dikko said the NSC will strengthen safety protocols for national sporting events in the wake of the accident.

"This incident underscores the pressing need for a unified national policy on travel and welfare," Dikko's statement said.

"Moving forward, it is now mandatory for all state contingents to have comprehensive insurance cover, and for all vehicles used for official purposes to be mechanically certified and fully insured.

"These guidelines have been reiterated to all participating states and will be strictly enforced."