Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers hope defensive changes will lead to BAL history

As the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs tip off in Pretoria, Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers are entering the final phase of this year's competition with renewed belief -- and a mission to make history by reaching their first final.

The Port Harcourt-based franchise, making its third BAL appearance, finished third last time out, their best performance so far in this competition. But this year, head coach Ogoh Odaudu says the outlook feels even more promising.

"We are all very confident," Odaudu told ESPN. "All the players have that feeling. Management has that feeling, coaches have that feeling. So I think this is the year that we finally make that statement."

Hoopers punched their ticket to Pretoria through the Kalahari Conference, hosted in Morocco in April, where they finished with a 4-2 record, but the margins of those two defeats, to BAL debutants Al Ittihad Alexandria were a sobering experience. Hoopers were outclassed by 20 points in their first meeting and 17 in the second.

"We had two very bad games in Morocco," Odaudu acknowledged. "But then all the things that happened there are things that could be fixed because Al Ittihad Egypt are one of the best teams. And I've seen that if we had put our acts together, we wouldn't have lost to them with that kind of margins."

Rivers Hoopers coach Ogoh Odaudu hopes the roster changes he's made ahead of the BAL playoffs in Pretoria will see his side to their first final. Theo Kine/NBAE via Getty Images

The heavy losses forced the Nigerian champions to re-evaluate and make the personnel and tactical adjustments needed to compete with the best and match their own high ambitions.

Odadu explained: "First of all, we didn't take care of our transition defense well, and most of the baskets that they scored against us was off transitions.

"We were deficient on man on man defense and we were always beaten to the paint. They would pick us apart on the rotation, move the ball well, and then they ended up getting wide open three-pointers.

"Also on the boards, we had a problem because we had Peter Olisemeka, who was playing major minutes and was one of our highest rebounders, so we got someone who could also rebound and strong enough to bang in the paint to help him out."