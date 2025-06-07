India face Netherlands in FIH Pro League; UTT continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 7

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 7, 2025.
What's on today?
Hockey: India face Netherlands as they begin the FIH Pro League European leg
Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag lost in the quarterfinals, ending India's campaign at the Indonesia Open Super 1000
Chess: D Gukesh fell short, as Magnus Carlsen won the 2025 Norway Chess title.