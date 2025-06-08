Manu Bhaker leads Indian contingent at ISSF World Cup in Munich; UTT continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 8

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 8, 2025.
What's on today?
Shooting: India have named a strong squad for the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Munich, although the likes of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Saurabh Chaudhary have opted out. Manu Bhaker, Palak Gulia, Sift Kaur Samra, Suruchi Phogat and more continue to remain the big names in the hunt for a medal.
Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.
Athletics: Indians in action at the Taiwan Open.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India conceded a late goal to lose to the Netherlands (1-2) in the first game of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25.
Athletics: Asian champion 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji led India's 6-gold show in the Taiwan Open.
Archery: India returned empty-handed after Antalya World Cup debacle; Simranjeet shined in rare spark.
UTT: Jaipur Patriots beat Ahmedabad SG Pipers 11-4, while U Mumba TT beat Stanley's Chennai Lions 9-6.