Manu Bhaker leads Indian contingent at ISSF World Cup in Munich; UTT continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 8

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 8, 2025.

What's on today?

Shooting: India have named a strong squad for the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Munich, although the likes of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Saurabh Chaudhary have opted out. Manu Bhaker, Palak Gulia, Sift Kaur Samra, Suruchi Phogat and more continue to remain the big names in the hunt for a medal.

Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.

Athletics: Indians in action at the Taiwan Open.

What happened yesterday?