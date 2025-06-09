India face Netherlands in FIH Pro League; Ultimate Table Tennis continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 9

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 9, 2025.
What's on today?
Hockey: India face Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.
Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Annu Rani and Rohit Yadav won gold medals in the women's and men's javelin throw respectively at the Taiwan Athletics Open.
UTT: Kolkata Thunder Blades beat Dempo Goa Challengers 9-6. Dabang Delhi TTC beat PBG Pune Jaguars 11-4.