India face Hong Kong in crunch AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Indian Sports LIVE, June 10

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 10, 2025.
What's on today?
Football: India face Hong Kong in a crunch AFC Asian Cup qualifier.
Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league continues.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India conceded a late winner again to lose 3-2 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.
Chess: It was announced that Vishy Anand will be back in action in World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship
UTT: Dempo Goa Challengers romp past Stanley's Chennai Lions.
Motorsports: Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir became the first Indian to secure top-10 finish at Rotax Euro Trophy.