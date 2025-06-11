ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL Finals, MLB, schedule

ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand is here!
Here's our guide to the pick of ESPN action that you can watch on Disney+ this week
[NB: All times listed are AEST]
Thursday, June 12
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 3), 10:30am
Friday, June 13
Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers (Game 4), 10:00am
Saturday, June 13
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 4), 10:30am
Sunday, June 14
Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 5), 10:00am
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley (prelims), 9:00am
Best of the rest:
There'll be plenty more to sink your teeth into over the next week, with WNBA and MLB action continuing.