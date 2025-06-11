        <
          ESPN on Disney+ Australia, NZ: NBA & NHL Finals, MLB, schedule

          play
          Stephen A.: SGA will be best player in Thunder history if they win title (1:20)

          Stephen A. Smith explains why winning a title would make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the best player in Thunder history. (1:20)

          • ESPN staffJun 11, 2025, 12:30 AM

          [NB: All times listed are AEST]

          Thursday, June 12

          NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 3), 10:30am

          Friday, June 13

          Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers (Game 4), 10:00am

          Saturday, June 13

          NBA Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers (Game 4), 10:30am

          Sunday, June 14

          Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 5), 10:00am

          UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley (prelims), 9:00am

          Best of the rest:

          There'll be plenty more to sink your teeth into over the next week, with WNBA and MLB action continuing.