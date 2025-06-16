Inaugural Rugby Premier League underway in Mumbai: Indian Sports LIVE, June 16

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 16, 2025.
What's on today?
It's a quiet day in Indian sport, except for the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL), a new franchise-based 7s league, underway in Mumbai. India's archers are also in action at the Asia Cup Stage II in Singapore.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: Hockey: India (M) suffered their sixth straight Pro League loss as Australia put on a dominant display.
Hockey: India (W) lost to Australia after a last-minute goal in their Pro League match.
Table Tennis: U Mumba won their first Ultimate Table Tennis title with a 8-4 win over Jaipur Patriots.
Rugby: The inaugural Rugby Premier League kicked off with all 6 teams in action on day 1.
Boxing: Nishant Dev defeated Josue Silva in his second pro bout.