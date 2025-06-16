Joey Chestnut breaks his own world record and eats 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes in a one-on-one contest vs. Takeru Kobayashi. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Joey Chestnut, competitive eating legend, announced Monday that he is returning to the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after a one-year hiatus from the annual Fourth of July event.

Chestnut, the 16-time champion, missed last year's event because of a dispute with Major League Eating over his sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a company that makes plant-based hot dogs.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut wrote on X. "This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life. (1/3) — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 16, 2025

Chestnut added that he continues to partner with companies in the "plant-based space," but those relationships never conflicted with his "love for hot dogs."

"I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!" he wrote. "Stay hungry!"

Major League Eating president Richard Shea told ESPN in an email that the contest is "extremely excited to welcome Joey back to Coney Island this 4th of July for what will surely be the greatest Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest of all time."

Patrick Bertoletti downed 58 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win last year's men's contest, while Miki Sudo ate 51 hot dogs and buns to capture the women's title. Chestnut owns the contest record with 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021.

This year's event will take place July 4 at Coney Island in New York and be broadcast on ESPN platforms.