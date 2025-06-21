Indian men's and women's hockey teams play Belgium in Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, June 21

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 21, 2025.

What's on today?

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey team will take on Belgium in their respective FIH Pro League matches, hoping to end their ongoing winless streak.

The Rugby Premier League will see a triple header, with all six teams in action starting at 7.45 PM.

What happened yesterday?