UK heatwave: How has sport been affected? Royal Ascot, England vs India, more

Summer sport in the UK is usually associated with rain delays, not catching rays, but sports fans and athletes have been feeling the full force of the first heatwave of the year.

From Katie Boulter's ice towels at the Nottingham Open to health concerns at Royal Ascot, results were arguably decided by stamina as much as skill. Cricket has always been about mastery of the conditions and in Leeds the dry outfield and clear skies saw both India and England pile on the runs either side of a seasonal shower.

With the mercury pushing past 30 ahead of the weekend's action, the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issued an amber heat health alert covering all of England through Monday morning due to increased health risks for people over 65 and those with heart and lung problems. Scientists say that extreme weather events are more likely due to the effects of climate change and so the past few days may offer a window into what sport may look like in the future.

Royal Ascot

Racegoers were encouraged to stay hydrated in high temperatures at Royal Ascot. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

One of the UK's biggest meets, Royal Ascot wrapped up on Saturday after Lazzat pipped Satono Reve to the post in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. On Thursday, favourite Trawlerman, ridden by William Buick, led from the start to win the Gold Cup, making up for missing out last year on a baking hot Ladies Day afternoon.

The high temperatures and dry weather at the Berkshire track caused the going to be updated to good to firm, good in places, on the eve of the meet. The hard ground helped Trawlerman set a new track record of four minutes, 15.02 seconds, beating the previous record set by Rite Of Passage in 2010.

Royal Ascot's traditional formal dress code is perhaps not the ideal way for the more than 250,000 racegoers expected at the five-day event to dress for the conditions. According to the BBC, racecourse officials said that dozens of people required medical assistance because of heat-related illness on the second day of the meet.

Horses are often sprayed with water after races but the cooling technique was particularly important this week. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper wilt

British women's No. 2 Katie Boulter admitted her struggles playing under the midday sun at the Nottingham Open as she is "proper British" and "can't handle the heat."

The 28-year-old made the comments after battling to 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win over compatriot Sonay Kartal in an energy sapping clash that lasted two hours and 26 minutes. Boulter made use of ice towels to keep cool during the marathon contest on Thursday.

"The heat was killing me today," Boulter said. "I'm proper British, I can't handle the heat. I always find the British heat different to anything else. I've played in Australia when it's 40 degrees, I've played in humidity in Thailand, in Washington, and I'm completely fine. I come here in the UK and it's 20-odd degrees and I'm dying."

Boulter was thwarted in her efforts to win a third consecutive Nottingham Open title as she was beaten by American McCartney Kessler in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Katie Boulter found a way to beat Sonay Kartal at the Nottingham Open while struggling with the heat. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Jack Draper missed out on a place in the final at Queen's as he was narrowly beaten 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 by world No. 30 Jiri Lehecka in west London on Saturday.

Draper pressed ice packs against his head and took his shirt off while sitting under an umbrella as he attempted to reduce his core body temperature.

As if his struggles in the summer heat weren't enough, Draper revealed after the match that he was playing while suffering from the effects of tonsillitis.

"Today's probably the worst I have felt," Draper said. "Did I think about withdrawing? No, not at all. I'm in the semifinals at Queen's. I'd probably go on court with a broken leg. I wouldn't have pulled out for anything."

An unwell Jack Draper missed out on a spot in the final at Queen's on Saturday. Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Sun and showers at Headingley

England batter Harry Brook relaxed during a drinks break on Sunday before he later fell one run short of a hundred. George Wood/Getty Images

Cricketers are no stranger to battling the elements but England perhaps misjudged the conditions at Headingley.

Ben Stokes choosing to put India into bat under blue skies at Headingley raised eyebrows and the sight of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant each bringing up a ton saw the decision come under heavy scrutiny.

The high temperatures had no major ill effect on players or supporters, though, with the combination of a cloudless sky and good pitch often creating the perfect conditions for batting.

England were delayed in making their reply to India's first innings score of 471 by a shower that brought the grounds staff rushing on to cover the square.

Rain stopped play in Leeds for 45 minutes on Saturday. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.