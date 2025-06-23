Open Extended Reactions

After a shock exclusion from Nigeria's squad to next month's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Washington Spirit striker Gift Monday has expressed her deep disappointment, but also her support from afar.

Widely expected to be in a shoo-in for Justin Madugu's squad to Morocco, the Spirit forward was just as stunned as the entire nation when her name was not listed on the roster.

"I have seen the official squad list for the upcoming WAFCON tournament and yes, my name isn't on it," Monday wrote in a statement on her Instagram page.

"While it hurts and is a tough pill to swallow, I want to make it clear that I hold no grudges, no resentment."

The 22-year-old forward has been in standout form this year, scoring four goals in nine appearances for the Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League. Her impact has been immediate since arriving from Tenerife in Spain, where she also showed promise earlier this season, scoring 10 goals.

Despite being fit, in form, and widely considered one of Nigeria's most in-form attackers, Monday was not among the 24 players selected by head coach Justin Madugu for the tournament in Morocco.

Gift Monday has been in form for the Washington Spirit this season, and was expected to be in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations squad for Nigeria. Rich Storry/NWSL via Getty Images

Instead, one of the final forward slots went to Chioma Okafor, a University of Connecticut player who has yet to play professionally. Okafor had an impressive collegiate season, scoring 10 goals in 18 matches, but the decision to pick her over Monday has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike.

Neither Madugu, nor the NFF have commented on why Monday was left out, but there have been suggestions that she was not fully fit, a claim that the forward, who has played every game for the Spirit since making her debut, was quick to dismiss.

"I am hale and hearty, fully fit, and still deeply in love with the game and the green white green," Monday wrote.

"Though I won't be on the pitch with the team in Morocco, my heart will be there every step of the way. I remain fully committed to cheering my country from home, lifting every prayer and every shout of support for the badge we all fight so hard to represent."

While many in Nigerian football circles have questioned the call, Monday has chosen to focus her message on unity and encouragement.

"To the incredible women who made the squad, go out there and make history. Let your passion roar. Let your pride show. You carry the hopes of millions including mine," she said.

Monday's maturity in the face of disappointment has only earned her more admiration, not just with fans, but with teammates, with almost every one of her Super Falcons teammates leaving encouraging comments and emojis of support on her Instagram post.

"Sometimes the hardest moments reveal the strength of our hearts," she said, striking a note of resilience and hope.

"I'll be watching. I'll be believing. I'll be back. Come on Super Falcons. Let's fly high."

As it stands, she will be watching from afar, cheering on her teammates in Group B matches against Tunisia, Botswana, and Algeria when the tournament kicks off.