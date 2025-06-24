Neeraj Chopra in Golden Spike action; RPL, UzChess 2025 continue: Indian Sports LIVE, June 24

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 24, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Aravindh Chithambaram are all in action at UzChess 2025.

Rugby: The Rugby Premier League continues, with action starting at 7.45 PM.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra is in action at the Golden Spike Ostrava.

What happened yesterday?