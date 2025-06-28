India play China in crucial Pro League match; Tanvi, Ayush in US Open semis: Indian Sports LIVE, June 28

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 28, 2025.

What's on today?

Hockey: The Indian women's hockey team plays a must-win match against Asian rivals China, a result which could decide their relegation from the FIH Pro League.

Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty and the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will play their quarterfinals at US Open overnight.

Rugby: The Rugby Premier League has reached the semifinal stage - Hyderabad Heroes will Delhi Redz, followed by Chennai Bulls taking on Bengaluru Bravehearts.

What happened yesterday?