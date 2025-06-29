Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma in US Open badminton finals; India take on China in Pro League (W): Indian Sports LIVE, June 29

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 29, 2025.

What's on today?

Hockey: The Indian women's hockey team plays a must-win match against Asian rivals China, a result which could decide their relegation from the FIH Pro League.

Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Ayush Shetty in US Open final matches.

Rugby: It's the last day of the Rugby Premier League where Chennai Bulls play Delhi Redz for the trophy, while Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts play the third place match.

Boxing: Elite Women's Boxing Tournament is underway in Hyderabad.

What happened yesterday?