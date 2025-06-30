Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain in action at Elite Women's Boxing Tournament: Indian sports LIVE, June 30

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from June 30, 2025.
What's on today?
Shooting: National Selection Trials 3 & 4 (Rifle & Pistol) for Group 'A' athletes are underway in Raipur.
Boxing: Elite Women's Boxing Tournament is on in Hyderabad.
What happened yesterday?
Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls demolish Delhi Redz to lift inaugural Rugby Premier League title, Hyderabad Heroes finish third
Badminton: Ayush Shetty won the US Open Super 300 while Tanvi Sharma finished as the runner up.
Football: India (W) beat Timor Leste 4-0 in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
Shooting: Suruchi continues her brilliant form to finish ahead of Manu Bhaker at National Selection Trials
Hockey: India (W) relegated after eighth defeat in FIH Pro League
Boxing: Nikhat, Ankushita advance to semifinals with dominant wins