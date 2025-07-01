Open Extended Reactions

The European women's football season may be over in most parts of the continent, but African stars continued to light up the NWSL in June, as the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (July 5-26 in Morocco) approaches.

1. Rasheedat Ajibade, Free agent

Nigeria's captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has led the Super Falcons from the front in their WAFCON warm-ups, with the Super Falcons looking to redeem themselves after finishing off the podium in the 2022 edition. That was a first for the 11-time champs.

Having recently played her last game for Atlético Madrid, she reminded any potential suitors why she is such a valuable asset with a brace in the 2-0 win over Cameroon and another goal in the 3-1 victory over Ghana.

Her first goal against Cameroon was from the penalty spot, while her second was the ultimate poacher's finish as she crept around the back of her marker to slot home Rinsola Babajide's cross at the back post.

Will Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade, now a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid, find a home in the NWSL? Adekunle Ajayi

2. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

Last season's NWSL top scorer remains in the running for a second straight Golden Boot, having netted twice in June to finish the month joint-second in the standings.

Chawinga scored the Current's second goal in their 2-1 win over Gotham FC. Then, she scored a second half stoppage time game-clincher in the 4-2 win over Racing Louisville.

Malawi will not be at the WAFCON after their football association withdrew from qualifiers, failing to field a team as they cited financial constraints. The Chawinga sisters' absence will undoubtedly be felt.

After the Current's friendly against Palmeiras on July 12 (July 13 at 3 AM CAT), they will be in action again in the NWSL when they face Racing Louisville again on August 1 (August 2 at 2 AM CAT).

play 0:59 Temwa Chawinga scores in the 90 + 5' Temwa Chawinga scores in the 90 + 5'

3. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

Banda, who will captain Zambia at the WAFCON, sits level with Chawinga on eight NWSL goals.

In June, she found the back of the net in the Pride's 1-0 win over Bay FC - scoring in the 58th minute to clinch three points against international teammate Racheal Kundananji.

The two will join forces as they look to clinch the WAFCON title in Morocco for a country whose golden generation is arguably reaching its peak.

4. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Brighton & Hove Albion

After speculation linking her with fellow FA Women's Super League (WSL) club Everton, Nnadozie's transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion from Paris FC was confirmed in June.

This alone would have made it a month to remember for her, but she capped it off with clean sheets in the 2-0 win over Cameroon and the 0-0 draw with Portugal.

5. Uchenna Kanu, Racing Louisville FC

Racing Louisville had an impressive month in June, with wins over Utah Royals and Orlando Pride. Kanu got on the scoresheet, but her goal came in their only defeat of the month - a 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Current in which Chawinga also scored.

Kanu will not be part of Nigeria's squad at the WAFCON this time out. There has not been quite as much backlash from fans over her exclusion as there has been over that of Gift Monday, given that the former is only now getting back to her best after injury problems. However, June was a month in which she reminded the world of her talents.

play 0:35 Uchenna Kanu scores in the 88' Uchenna Kanu finds the back of the net for Racing Louisville FC

6. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

Monday's absence from the Super Falcons squad has raised eyebrows, given her impressive form for the Washington Spirit - carried over from an impressive stint in Spain with UD Tenerife.

In June, Monday scored her fourth goal of the NWSL season as she netted the Spirit's third in a 3-1 win over North Carolina Courage.

7. Chinwendu Ihezuo, Pachuca

Ihezuo has been a reliable goalscorer for Pachuca over the last two Liga MX Femenil seasons and seems to have carried that form over to the Super Falcons camp. She scored the opener for Nigeria in their 3-1 win over Ghana.

8. Asisat Oshoala, Bay FC

Oshoala has yet to score in the current NWSL campaign for Bay FC but regained her scoring touch for Nigeria in their warm-up win over Ghana, scoring from the penalty spot.

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year still has valuable experience to pass on to her teammates and following her recall, she will hope the momentum behind her can help her rediscover her form at the crucial time during Nigeria's campaign.

9. Jermaine Seoposenwe, CF Monterrey

Seoposenwe will be playing her last international tournament for Banyana Banyana at this year's WAFCON. During the build-up to it, she has already given them a reminder of why she has been so important to them over the years, scoring in the 2-0 win over Zambia in South Africa's final #ThreeNations Challenge match.

With Thembi Kgatlana out of the Banyana squad due to personal reasons, it will be even more vital for the defending champions to have Seoposenwe on top of her game.

10. Bongeka Gamede, FC Nordsjælland

Gamede was the other scorer in Banyana's 2-0 win over Zambia. With a goal and a clean sheet to her name in an important warm-up match, the Nordsjælland heads into the tournament with momentum behind her.

Having come through the same University of the Western Cape team that played a role in producing Kgatlana, the 26-year-old has a superb opportunity to establish herself as one of the leaders of her generation of players.