After Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie signed for Brighton & Hove Albion, the total of players combined from the USA's NWSL and England's WSL at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has risen to 10.

Eight stars from the NWSL and two from the WSL - playing for Nigeria, Zambia, and Ghana - will feature in Morocco (July 5-26), with Zambia duo Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji looking to lead the Copper Queens to the finale.

Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala has dominated headlines across the globe in recent years, now playing for Bay FC, but this year's tournament will also be an opportunity for fans to study some lesser known quantities on the books of some of the world's top clubs.

1. Barbra Banda (Zambia) - Orlando Pride

Barbra Banda is a name that needs no introduction to even casual fans of women's football. Already widely reported to be one of the most expensive players in the game after signing for China's Shanghai Shengli in 2020, she still slipped under the radar of many fans initially.

However, she burst onto the scene the following year with back-to-back hat-tricks against the Netherlands and China at the Tokyo Olympics.

By then, she was impossible to ignore, but she was controversially omitted from Zambia's squad for the last WAFCON, purportedly because there were concerns over whether or not she could comply with CAF's testosterone requirements.

Banda, it should be noted, played for Zambia at both of the last two Olympics and the FIFA Women's World Cup and is now in her second season with the Orlando Pride in the NWSL, after scoring the winning goal in last year's final.

At last, she graces Zambia's squad for this year's WAFCON. This, alone, makes the already impressive Copper Queens who clinched third place last time a significantly more dangerous team for opponents on paper.

Barbra Banda and Grace Chanda are two of the three Zambia players at Orlando Pride, with Prisca Chilufya also representing the NWSL side at the Women's AFCON. Alex Menendez/Getty Images

2. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) - Bay FC

Until Naomi Girma signed for Chelsea in January, Kundananji was the most expensive women's footballer of all-time. Her transfer from Madrid CFF to Bay FC for €735,000 in February 2024 propelled her to fame, but Kundananji has long been a reliable goalscorer for Zambia and a hard worker off the ball.

Comfortable leading the line herself, Kundananji is less of an out-and-out number nine than Banda and is more likely to play behind her or to out wide.

She has only shown glimpses of her best form in the NWSL, but some of her best work came at crunch time towards the end of last season. At a major tournament like the WAFCON, she is the sort of player who is likely to light up the stage.

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) - Brighton & Hove Albion

Nigeria goalkeeper Nnadozie's transfer from Paris FC to Brighton was announced on Friday, bringing to an end a season of speculation. She had been linked with a move to Everton, but ultimately joined the team that finished fifth in the recently concluded FA WSL season.

Africa has several great strikers who have risen to prominence in recent years, but Nnadozie's heroics at the other end of the pitch have been just as impactful.

Notably, she was the hero in a 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League tie between Paris and Arsenal which went to penalties, emerging on the winning side. During her time at Paris, Nnadozie consistently helped them achieve Champions League qualification.

Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala has become a fan favourite around the league since joining NWSL expansion side Bay FC in 2024. Grant Halverson/NWSL via Getty Images

4. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) - Bay FC

Having been crowned Africa's Women's Footballer of the Year a record six times, Oshoala will not be the main star at this year's WAFCON - a change for one of the most dominant players the continent has ever seen.

Nevertheless, she has done enough to secure her place in Justin Madugu's squad once again. Oshoala was a European champion with Barcelona, but has struggled to replicate that form at Bay FC. However, with three WAFCON titles already on her CV, a fourth might give her the momentum she needs to get back to her best.

5. Toni Payne (Nigeria) - Everton

Alabama-born Payne picked up five assists for Everton in her debut FA WSL season and another in the League Cup. After a stint at Ajax and six years at Sevilla, the former Duke Blue Devils playmaker is one of the most experienced players at this year's WAFCON.

Capable of finding the back of the net herself, she will primarily be relied upon to supply opportunities to whichever of Nigeria's many quality forwards are given the nod.

Michelle Alozie made headlines when she was trod on by England's Lauren James, but the Nigeria striker was more than a scandal at the World Cup, playing top class football. Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

6. Michelle Alozie (Nigeria) - Houston Dash

Capable of playing as a fullback, forward or winger, Alozie's versatility and NWSL experience make her another crucial component of the Nigeria side.

Fans will also recognise her from the viral moment at the most recent FIFA Women's World Cup, when Lauren James trod on Alozie's back and found herself back in the change rooms.

Renowned for her work as a cancer researcher outside of football, she has already secured her legacy off the pitch. However, having not been part of the team yet when Nigeria last won the WAFCON back in 2018, the former Yale and Tennessee star will be eager to achieve arguably her finest success on it.

7. Grace Chanda (Zambia) - Orlando Pride

Chanda has struggled with injuries since joining the Pride in 2024, but in terms of talent, she has shown she is up there with Banda and Kundananji. She has been handed a welcome boost right before the WAFCON - the extension of her agreement in Orlando, keeping her at the club through the 2026 season.

The attacking midfielder, together with Kundananji, is likely to be an integral component in carrying the ball forward, feeding Banda with opportunities and contributing goals herself.

8. Prisca Chilufya (Zambia) - Orlando Pride

Acquired by the Pride from Mexico's Juárez in late January, Chilufya has proven herself worthy. Despite coming off the bench for 10 of her 11 appearances for her new side, she got off the mark with her first NWSL goal in a 1-1 draw with North Carolina Courage. The midfielder will be confident of carrying that forward into the WAFCON.

9. Stella Nyamekye - Gotham FC

Aged only 19, Nyamekye is the joint-third youngest player in an overall youthful Ghana squad, and is already an NWSL player, having made her debut for Gotham in April's win over Angel City FC.

Having played for Ghana at U17 and U20 level, she made her senior national team debut in 2023. The midfielder/forward was nominated for the 2024 CAF Youth Women's Player of the Year - an award which Badu won in 2022.

On this occasion, it was awarded to Morocco's Doha El Madani, but Nyamekye is one of the players who could become one of the breakout stars at this tournament.

10. Princess Marfo (Ghana) - Bay FC

Marfo is considered one for the future at 21 years old. Having made her debut for Ghana last year, she - along with Fleury forward Evelyn Badu - is a player to watch who could make a name for herself at this tournament.