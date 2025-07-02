ESPN's Emily Keogh breaks down why Chelsea are so dominant in the Women's Super League.. (1:49)

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie's recent move from Paris FC to Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Women's Super League is a chance for her to seek silverware, and the Women's AFCON can set that in motion.

Nnadozie joined Brighton on a four year deal from the French club she'd been with since 2020, but first she must help the Super Falcons regain their place as Africa's best women's team, at WAFCON in Morocco from July 5.

"I want to win trophies, win games," she said on her social channels when the move was announced on the weekend. "Most importantly, to help the team achieve great things."

Although Brighton are not one of the bigger names in the Women's Super League, Nnadozie, who had been linked with Everton, said she was immediately drawn to the club.

"It feels so great. I'm really excited to be joining this great club. Right from the beginning, when I heard the name of the club, I was so interested, and I am happy to be here," she added.

Her signing appears to signal Brighton's ambitions to challenge the current big four of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United -- clubs that regularly compete for the WSL title and domestic cups.

Brighton have never won the WSL, the FA Cup, or the League Cup. Their best finish in the WSL was 6th place in the 2020/21 season.

Still, they are one of the most professionally run clubs outside the top four, with excellent facilities, investment in their women's team, and a long-term project to break into the elite.

While Nigeria's men's team have struggled to find a regular number one, new Brighton stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been first on the team sheet for the Super Falcons for the past few years. Eddie Keogh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Nnadozie, 23, has rapidly risen to become one of the best goalkeepers in women's football. Her career began at Rivers Angels in the Nigeria Women's Football League, where her commanding presence and sharp reflexes earned her national team recognition as a teenager.

She broke onto the world stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, keeping a clean sheet in Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Korea Republic -- a performance that made her the youngest goalkeeper in tournament history to record a clean sheet.

That breakout led to a move to Paris FC in France's Division 1 Féminine in January 2020, where she quickly established herself as one of the league's elite shot-stoppers.

In the French capital, Nnadozie made over 85 appearances, keeping 38 clean sheets, and was a key figure in securing consecutive top-three finishes behind powerhouses Lyon and PSG.

One of her defining moments came in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers, where she produced a heroic performance against Arsenal, saving three penalties in a dramatic shootout to help Paris FC reach the group stage for the first time in club history.

She was named Goalkeeper of the Season in France's Division 1 Féminine for the 2023/24 campaign, after saving a remarkable seven penalties during the season -- the highest in European women's football that year.

This helped Paris FC to its best-ever results domestically and in Europe and making history as the first African and Nigerian recipient of the award, also earning a spot in the Team of the Season.

Internationally, Nnadozie has been a cornerstone for Nigeria's Super Falcons since making her debut in 2018. She has featured at two FIFA Women's World Cups in 2019 and 2023, one Olympic Games in 2024 and is staking a very strong claim to be the country's best ever goalkeeper.

At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Nnadozie was sensational, helping Nigeria to an unbeaten group stage performance. Her standout moment came in the opening game when she saved a penalty from Canada's Christine Sinclair to preserve a crucial clean sheet in a 0-0 draw.

Nigeria eventually reached the Round of 16, where they narrowly fell to England on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. Nnadozie was rewarded with the award of the CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.