Gukesh, Pragg in Croatia GCT; Srikanth and co. at Canada Open; India stars in WTT US Smash: Indian Sports LIVE, July 3

July is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from July 3, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa are in action at the Grand Chess Tour event in Croatia.
Badminton: The Canada Open Super 300 continues, with plenty of Indians in action
Boxing: Indians in action at the World Boxing Cup in Astana.
Table-tennis: India are sending a large contingent to the WTT US Smash event in Las Vegas.
Tennis: The likes of Yuki Bhambri, N Balaji are in men's doubles action in Wimbledon alongside their partners.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Manolo Marquez, AIFF parted ways as the Indian football team seeks a new coach.
Tennis: Yuki-Galloway pair entered the second round of Wimbledon men's doubles, Bopanna ousted.
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Sankar Subramanian entered the second round of Canada Open with wins over compatriots Priyanshu Rajawat and Ayush Shetty.
World Boxing Cup: Minakshi, Pooja entered the semifinals, securing two medals for India on Day 3.
Football: India (W) eased past Iraq 5-0 to set up a winner-take-all clash against Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
Athletics: Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji suffered a knee injury that could derail her World Championship hopes.
Chess: Gukesh's wins over Pragg and Alireza Firouzja took him to the joint lead with 4 points in the GCT Croatia, while Pragg's two draws saw him bottom on 2 points.