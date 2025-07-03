Open Extended Reactions

South Africa's preparation for their Women's Africa Cup of Nations defence in Morocco has been hampered by off-field issues, but two former players have backed them to overcome their difficulties.

Banyana were already in a transition period ahead of the tournament in Morocco (July 5-26) before any complications emerged within the camp. Veteran defenders Noko Matlou and Janine van Wyk have retired since the last WAFCON, as has striker Ode Fulutudilu.

Complicating matters further, star striker Thembi Kgatlana withdrew from this year's squad for personal reasons, while fellow forward Jermaine Seoposenwe will retire after the tournament.

This year's Women's AFCON thus signals a changing of the guard for Banyana, which has been complicated by age-old problems.

Reports emerged last week that Banyana players were boycotting training over money owed to players - echoing protests ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup against the poor handling of tournament preparation by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The association's vice-president, Linda Zwane, told journalists that an agreement had been struck with the players and training resumed. However, the cracks in the defending champions' preparations had already been exposed.

South Africa won their first Women's AFCON in 2022, and off-field issues have hampered their title defence preparations. But former players say that's normal for Banyana, and they'll remain a cohesive unit in Morocco. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Nevertheless, according to Fulutudilu and Matlou, the issues between Banyana players and SAFA were not new and should not be seen as catastrophic to their title defence.

Fulutudilu told ESPN: "Those issues have always been there for as long as I can remember but I think once everyone steps on the field no one has ever allowed those issues to affect their performances on the field."

Meanwhile, Matlou - the 2008 African Women's Footballer of the Year - said: "It's happening every year, every tournament.

"Such things happen, but because the team is always united - they are always together - I think [the unity] is always helping the team perform to the maximum of their ability, because we are used to this thing happening every year before a huge tournament."

The second-most capped international in Banyana Banyana history added, however: "I think the association must change how they run things because it can't be that every tournament, the national team has to complain and hold the association [to account]. They must take their responsibility, so the players can perform and focus on their job on the field."

Nevertheless, Matlou views Banyana as favourites for the tournament - but with caution in her optimism.

"They are still the favourites because we are the champions, but it's not going to be easy. The team in our [group], Ghana, didn't qualify for the last WAFCON. I think they will come and prove a point," Matlou said.

"Also, we mustn't forget about Nigeria, because they are nine-time WAFCON champions [excluding the first two tournaments the Super Falcons won before CAF revamped the structure in 1998, which takes their total to 11 if included].

"It's not going to be easy for South Africa, because other teams are raising their hands to win the WAFCON."

South Africa recorded a 1-0 semifinal win over Zambia at WAFCON 2022, but the Copper Queens will be an even bigger threat this edition. AFP via Getty Images

One of the teams Banyana will need to be wary of are Zambia, who finished third in 2022 and are the only African team to have qualified for both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Nigeria joined them in Paris, but missed out on Tokyo.

Zambia will have captain and Orlando Pride star Barbra Banda available after she missed the last WAFCON - purportedly over concerns regarding whether or not she could comply with CAF's controversial testosterone restrictions.

Banda has regularly complied with requirements at the FIFA World Cup and Olympics, and the Copper Queens strike force will certainly benefit from her in-form presence.

Former Glasgow City and Fleury striker Fulutudilu is nevertheless confident that Banyana should be referred to as favourites this year.

"Given that Banyana are the defending champions I think it is safe to say that they would be the favourites to defend their crown," she said.

"It won't be fair to count them out before the tournament even kicks off. They deserve a bit more respect and recognition for what they accomplished last tournament."

One question for Banyana is how they will adapt to Kgatlana's absence from their own strike force. However, after her injury during the group stages in 2022 caused her to much of the tournament, Banyana still adjusted and won the title.

"No team is made up of one person. Obviously her absence will be felt but everyone on the team and technical team should be able to adapt and adjust according to what they have," Fulutudilu said.

South Africa will kick off their campaign against Ghana on July 7, before facing Tanzania on July 11 and Mali on July 14. The top two teams in Group C will automatically progress to the quarter-finals, while the two best third-placed teams across the three groups will also advance.