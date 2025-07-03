How to watch Fanatics Fest: All Access on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Fanatics Fest is where sports, fandom and culture collide. Launched in 2024, the world's first immersive and interactive sports fan festival and the largest arena for collectibles brings together fans, athletes and collectors and celebrates their passions.

ESPN provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the three-day event with "Fanatics Fest: All Access." Produced by OBB Pictures and directed by Manny Gutierrez, the one-hour special captures the biggest moments of the 2025 event, which was held June 20-22 in New York.

Here are key facts about the ESPN program:

When does 'Fanatics Fest: All Access' premiere?

The special debuts Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Disney+ immediately following the television premiere.

Other production credits

"Fanatics Fest: All Access" is executive produced by OBB Media Founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Simone Spira, with Andria Parides serving as executive producer and showrunner.