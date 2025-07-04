Open Extended Reactions

England defender Esme Morgan is optimistic about the Lionesses' chances at this month's UEFA Women's Euros, pointing to the mix of tournament-hardened veterans and exciting newcomers in Sarina Wiegman's squad.

Washington Spirit's Morgan, 23, who made her senior England debut in November 2022 and has been a mainstay of the Lionesses recently, being called up to the squad for each of the last five international windows.

Morgan told ESPN: "I think we've got a great squad with a really good blend of people who have got major tournament experience, tournament-winning experience, and then players who are coming in fresh for their first international tournament.

"It's a really experienced squad overall, and I'm feeling really positive about what we can achieve."

Experience propelled the Lionesses to the title last time out when they hosted and won the tournament. But they will be without some of those key names this time, most notably forward Fran Kirby and goalkeeper Mary Earps, both of whom have retired.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright withdrew from the squad for mental and physical health reasons, while the likes of Ella Morris is ruled out with an ACL injury. Bright was the Lionesses captain at the World Cup in 2023 and a key part of the Euro-winning 2022 squad.

Grace Clinton, Beth Mead, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan and Jess Carter represent a blend of youth and experience for defending champions England at the Women's Euros in Switzerland. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Earps' retirement happened in somewhat controversial fashion, leaving the squad shaken. Morgan acknowledged the impact of those absences but stressed that the team remains united and focused.

She added: "We are sad about the players who are not available for the tournament. They're going to be missed on and off the pitch because they are all great people.

"But we've just got to take care of the people who are in the bubble and involved, and do the very best we can. We really hope we can make the country proud."

Morgan has been adjusting to a new playing style in the U.S., where she says the pace and directness of the NWSL have sharpened her game -- something she believes will benefit England on the European stage.

She said: "It's really fast-flowing and you don't get much time on the ball. That's helped me become sharper in possession, and I've developed a lot defensively too. The forwards in this league are so quick and strong - every game is a battle.

"It's a bit faster and more direct than England, which is a little slower and more tactical. But it's been a great challenge to adapt and grow."

England begin their title defence against France on July 5.